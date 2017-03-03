Emaar Hospitality Group unveils Address Boulevard

Address Hotels + Resorts, the premium luxury hotel brand of Emaar Hospitality Group, today unveiled its new city lifestyle resort, Address Boulevard. It adds to Emaar Hospitality Group’s impressive and growing portfolio of luxury hospitality venues that have redefined the hotel industry and set new benchmarks in service standards.

Address Boulevard has 196 spacious rooms including 116 spacious Deluxe Rooms, 44 Deluxe Club Rooms, 28 One-Bedroom Suites, seven Two-Bedroom Suites and a luxurious Presidential Suite offering spectacular views of The Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa. In addition, there are 532 serviced apartments including duplexes and two penthouses, with short-term guests at the residences also guaranteed access to the hotel’s facilities.

Chris Newman, Chief Operating Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “Address Boulevard is another statement on the ambition of Emaar Hospitality Group to set new industry standards. A celebration of the hospitality excellence that we have brought to Dubai, it is uniquely positioned as a city lifestyle resort – which integrates all the romantic charm of a resort with the convenience, amenities and appeal of a city hotel. Address Boulevard is exceptional in all its facets – from the architecture to the interiors, the unobstructed views of iconic attractions, and our uncompromising approach to superior guest service.”

With its inspiring art-deco architecture, design and décor, Address Boulevard offers a unique experience for guests and builds on the strong credentials of Address Hotels + Resorts in managing mixed-use luxury hotels and serviced residences.

The new destination is inspired by classic European finesse underlined with contemporary understated luxury. A core theme of the hotel is the notion of timeless elegance. The interiors are influenced by the era of luxurious travel while exquisite craftsmanship is evident in public areas giving the property the feel of being surrounded by someone’s private art collection making family and business guests feel perfectly at home.

Appealing to leisure and business travellers, Address Boulevard enjoys an exclusive city location that is perfect for overseas visitors who yearn to be in close proximity to retail and leisure attractions. Within walking distance of The Dubai Mall, the world’s largest retail and entertainment destination, the hotel is also on the vibrant Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, offering an extensive choice of specialty food and beverage concepts, ideal for families and young visitors.

It is also in close to Dubai Opera, the recently opened multi-format performing arts venue in Downtown Dubai, assuring guests of cultural experiences like never before. Other attractions that are in walking distance for guests include Reel Cinemas at The Dubai Mall, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, SEGA Republic, the largest of its kind indoor theme park in the region, and KidZania®, a dedicated children’s city.

Business guests have the convenience of being located near the Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai International Convention Centre. The property can be effortlessly accessed from Sheikh Zayed Road and via the Dubai Metro. An air-conditioned travelator connects the Address Boulevard to Burj Khalifa/The Dubai Mall Metro Station and The Dubai Mall.



Art

One of the distinguishing features of the property is the incredible art installations that define the hotel’s interiors. A total of 48 artists and 251 pieces of art have contributed to delivering a remarkable set of works for visitors to enjoy. A specialist art consultancy commissioned a number of internationally-acclaimed, established and emerging artists to produce and install a wide-range of outstanding art pieces including aesthetically-mesmerising ceramic shapes, fascinating 3D maps of Dubai, a large sculpture titled ‘wings’, intriguing acrylic on mylar, silver leaf craft methods and a 46-piece bespoke collection of chandeliers inspired by diamonds and pearls and themed The Spirit of Timeless Luxury giving the venue the status of an art exhibition in a public space.

Rich Amenities

Among the differentiating features of Address Boulevard are the rich lifestyle amenities – especially in promoting wellness. The Spa at Address, set on a dedicated floor over an area of 700 sq metres, provides guests with luxurious therapies and skin care treatments. Guests can also revel in a spa pool, 10 dedicated single treatment rooms, one couple’s treatment suite and a private vitality pool. Other amenities include relaxation lounges, treatments and detoxifying packages and a modern fitness centre with multifunctional exercise facilities, along with locker rooms for men and women. There are three outdoor swimming pools including a family pool with slides, waterfall and children’s splash pad as well as an adult pool designed for visitors to the spa.

Adding to the convenience of families, the hotel has a Qix kids club, which is an exclusively designed centre that provides a holistic nurturing experience for children aged 3 to 12. Activities range from arts and crafts, games, storytelling, yoga and dynamic exercises. The outlets are operated by a team of youth experts who specialise in educational and participative engagement.



Dining choices

The signature dining space, The Restaurant at Address, simulates the experience of a luxurious European apartment of a well-travelled family in the 1920s providing classic dishes, and great food in sublime surroundings. A part of all properties under the portfolio of Address Hotels + Resorts, The Restaurant offers culinary delights and innovative beverages anytime of the day in a warm, cozy residential-styled venue with a variety of different rooms – including a Kitchen, Lounge, Living Room, and Library as popular meeting spots ideal for socialising or meetings. A stylish, considered and contemporary venue, the menu and the modular spaces have been designed to bring people together through the act of sharing, with the venue designed to create intimacy and tailored experiences through unique dining choices. Perfect for down time, the Reading Room resembles a library with wall to wall book shelves holding books on art, food, architecture, design and culture. Guests can enjoy a wide repertoire of beverages at The Library, Game Room or Music Room.