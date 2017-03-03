Al Barari Releases The Nest

The multi award-winning pioneer in sustainable high-end luxury homes, Al Barari, today unveils one of its latest residential developments, The Nest. Available for purchase from March 1, 2017, the exquisite collection of 55 villas seamlessly combine first-class community living with the natural environment to offer a unique lifestyle, ideally suited to families.

Adjacent to Nad Al Sheba Nature Reserve, The Nest features a refined collection of four bedroom residences echoing contemporary sophistication. The Nest builds on Al Barari’s hugely successful Phase 11 including Seventh Heaven and Ashjar, which won the “Future Residential Project” award at Cityscape 2014. Seventh Heaven is now 75% complete while Ashjar has reached 70% completion. Al Barari’s Phase II has commenced and will see the creation of a resort hotel, medical and assisted living facilities, F&B and retail offerings and further residential development in addition to Seventh Heaven, Ashjar and The Nest.

“We now have a full spectrum of homes available, offering a choice from stylish apartments through to bespoke villas for families. Our spacious homes along with the unique lifestyle we offer; greenery, sustainability, luxury; is what makes Al Barari stand out from other developments in Dubai. We don’t promise to build the highest tower or biggest shopping mall but a place where you and your family can live happily. We are simply sharing our passion for life.” says Zaal Mohamed Zaal, Chairman of Al Barari.

Framed by abundant greenery and with sweeping vistas of Al Barari’s verdant landscape, The Nest is the epitome of elegance and style. Each home comprises an outdoor shower, barbeque area and sparkling swimming pool surrounded by landscaped lawns, blending indoor and outdoor living to form a seamless integration with nature.

The villas have been designed in harmony with the surrounding landscape and offer floor to ceiling windows to enhance the sense of space and let natural light flood in. The villas are available in two styles that offer subtle differences in layout and lifestyle. Each home enjoys natural light, high ceilings and a sophisticated contemporary aesthetic using a colour palette of cream, grey and white. A wall of glass maintains a connection to the garden, whilst the chic design creates a sense of intimacy.

The Nest is only a 15 minute drive to the comforts of Downtown Dubai. It extends the already established community at the Al Barari estate, which includes the state-of-the-art Body Language health club, destination signature spa Heart & Soul, and the unique concept restaurant The Farm.