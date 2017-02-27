College of Engineering at UD Opens Its Doors with Full Scholarships

In order to promote academic excellence among distinguished students, the College of Engineering and Information Technology at the University of Dubai (CEIT-UD) is granting up to 100% Scholarships on its newly-launched and accredited Electrical Engineering program with a specialization in Communication.

The Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering with a specialization in Communication Engineering will be administered by CEIT at UD to prepare students for immediate entry into the workplace or to pursue advanced graduate studies.

Commenting on the opening of this unique engineering program, UD President Dr. Eesa Bastaki said: “With the proliferation of technical and e-learning academic trends, the university is expanding and enhancing its approach. He added that the future is full of unique technological innovations and “we at UD are fully prepared to adopt these innovations and contribute to establishing a creative and innovative society.”

The BS degree is awarded upon the successful completion of a minimum of 131 semester credit hours. The program weaves 8 academic semesters with a summer blocks of Graduate Trainee (GT) / Learn Earn and Progress (LEAP) Program over a four-year period to provide the prospective engineer a rich learning environment and immediate opportunities for professional employment.

Successful candidates for an undergraduate degree must have a program cumulative grade point average of at least 2.25. Under certain circumstances, a student chooses or may be required to complete more than the minimum number of credits.