Driving in Dubai set to become slightly more expensive

In addition to increased petrol prices and parking fees, drivers is Dubai will now have to pay a little extra for Salik gates passing.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has separated the link between the Salik gates at Al Safa and Al Barsha such that the toll will be charged every time a vehicle passes under each toll gate starting from this Sunday.

The RTA has taken this step out of its commitment to resetting the traffic flow on main roads and keep Shaikh Zayed Road (SZR) as an express traffic corridor that meets the needs of road users, international firms and business persons intending to reach their destination quickly, especially as the SZR is well served by mass transit means.

Besides the Dubai Metro Red Line stretching 52 km covering 28 stations, including two interchange stations with the Green Line, the SZR is also served by public buses where 156 buses shuttle on 12 routes completing 1,400 journeys per day.

Driving