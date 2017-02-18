Bride Dubai, Abu Dhabi 2017 Announce Dates for 20th Celebration

BRIDE is excited to announce the official dates and ticket sales launch for the region’s biggest wedding and lifestyle events, BRIDE Dubai and BRIDE Abu Dhabi. Marking the 20th Anniversary since conception, BRIDE Abu Dhabi will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 25th – 28th January 2017 and BRIDE Dubai will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 15th – 18th February 2017 with tickets to both events now officially on sale.

Celebrating 20 years of BRIDE, the ever-popular events will be bigger and better than ever before. Showcasing over 250 exhibitors collectively, this years highly anticipated show will present all bridal needs from fashion dresses, wedding planners, home and accessories, Arabic fashion, jewellery, destinations, hair and beauty, and wedding preparations. BRIDE Dubai and Abu Dhabi will offer the perfect showcase of the latest bridal and fashion trends tailored around the modern bride as a one-stop-shop for everything wedding and lifestyle related.

For both events, the 20th year tickets available will include Standard Tickets to limited availability VIP Tickets. The tickets purchased will offer guests and brides-to-be the opportunity to explore an ultimate fashionable and indulgent day out, with access to world renowned celebrity designer fashion shows as well as a range of top line experiences including luxury goodie bags, priority access to beauty treatments, seating at the fashion show mainstage, beauty demonstrations, complimentary vouchers, meet and greets and VIP Lounge Access depending on the ticket category as listed further below.

Showcasing a series of interactive ‘zones’, both BRIDE event highlights include; an Indulge ME Pamper Zone, where guests can take 30 minutes out from the buzz of the event for express treatments, a Jewellery Zone for guests to explore and try on that perfect wedding sparkle and a Creating the Celebration and Delightful Destinations Zone, where guests can receive expert tips and advice on how to make the perfect choices for a wedding day all under one roof.

The BRIDE Wedding Awards (BRIDE Dubai) and Arabic Fashion Awards (BRIDE Abu Dhabi) will also take center stage in 2017. The BRIDE wedding Awards will be a celebration of the past and present exhibitors of BRIDE, voted for and chosen by the industry’s experts and customers. The Awards will reveal the very best the Bride Wedding Industry has to offer, with categories covering the key aspects of wedding planning. At BRIDE Abu Dhabi, the Arabic Fashion Awards will be one of the most important attractions, eliciting huge support from the region’s fashion industry, offering students (high school & undergraduates) the opportunity to break through the boundaries of creativity and become fashion leaders of the future, with winners being announced on the last day of the event.

With prices starting at AED20 visitors are invited to visit the BRIDE website for all details and bookings sites: www.thebrideshow.com. A visit to this yearly event offers a glamourous and indulgent day of fashion, pampering and retail therapy. BRIDE 2017 will see a fresh floor plan; inspiring features and exciting exhibitors that ensure your day will be filled to the max!

Standard Ticket

AED20 (in advance) / AED25 (On the door)

Includes: Entry, Access to main stages (unreserved) and all features



VIP Ticket – Limited Availability

AED175 (in advance) / AED200 (On the door)

Includes: Fast track entry, Front Row seating at the Main Stage, a complimentary treatment gift card, access to the VIP Lounge with light refreshments, priority access to express beauty and mini spa treatments and a VIP goodie bag.

The BRIDE events are organised by Informa Exhibitions and offer the perfect platform for brands to reach an affluent demographic across the region.