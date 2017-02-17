Fourth Edition of Dubai Art Season Announced

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and, will mark the fourth edition of Dubai Art Season with a citywide showcase of art and cultural events, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of Dubai Culture.

Running throughout March and April 2017, Dubai Art Season holds pride of place in the city’s busy cultural calendar, featuring two months of the city’s flagship arts events. The season transforms the Emirate with public art displays, live performances, workshops, and exhibitions that bring art to Dubai’s doorstep.

Dubai Art Season 2017 will kick off with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature – the Middle East’s largest and most exciting celebration of the written and spoken word. The festival complements the UAE’s National Month of Reading in March, by bringing visitors together with local and international authors to promote reading and writing.

The season continues with the 7th edition of SIKKA Art Fair at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, which showcases GCC, Emirati and UAE-based artists and invites visitors to become part of the region’s cultural mosaic, which will include new activations this year under the initiative ‘Sikka Around the City’. The initiative underlines Dubai Culture’s commitment in nurturing home-grown talent and celebrating the region’s flourishing artistic scene. The fair will host new and exciting initiatives

Dubai Art Season will also see the return of Dubai Design Days, a fair dedicated to collectible furniture and design objects, and Art Dubai, the region’s largest international art fair. Both events draw talent from across the world, offering one of the most globalised meeting points in today’s art world. As well as the eleventh edition of the ArtBus, a commission-based initiative which offers locally based artists the chance to work with a unique exhibition format, whilst also enabling them to reach a wide audience across Dubai.

The ninth edition of the bi-annual Dubai International Calligraphy Exhibition will take place at Wafi Shopping Centre in Dubai, and will celebrate the power and beauty of calligraphy. By offering integrated workshops and diverse exhibits, the event gives visitors an opportunity to try their hand at this compelling art form and discover its special position in Islamic heritage.

Taking place at key locations across Dubai, the season’s diverse activations bring the city to life and invite all members of the community to immerse themselves in the joy of art, culture and heritage. The full calendar of activities will be announced in due course via dubaiculture.gov.ae.