Dangerous Promotions May Trigger Legal Actions in Dubai

Cayan Group, a property developer, strongly condemned Russian model Viki Odintcova and her assistants’ daredevil stunt of hanging off the edge of the Cayan Tower roof without any restraints, or safety precautions.

The stunt was carried out without the approval or permission of authorities at Cayan Group, and is in no way a reflection of the Group’s commitments to art, creativity, and the human spirit. ‘’Although the Cayan Tower has been periodically used for extreme sports events, in all cases there has been safety, security, and emergency services on site. We have a process of selecting trained professionals skilled at their craft, especially these high-risk life-threatening events, and carry out a stick review of the safety measures and backup safety measures before approving the event,” explained Gizel Daher, Director of Marketing & Communications.

The model and her assistants had not sought permission or approval, and had expertly breached security to perform the stunt. “Under no circumstances can we condone Ms. Odintcova irresponsible actions, and we are in the process of reviewing our security procedures to understand and rectify where the lapse occurred and how to prevent such in the future,” Gizel Daher said.

An immediate legal action is running against this condemned incident and the sentence will cover the involved breachers at all levels.