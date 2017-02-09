ArtBus 2017 Welcomes Design Proposals from Talented UAE Artists

The eleventh edition of ArtBus is welcoming design proposals from talented nationals and UAE-based artists, for this artistic initiative that will run in Dubai 17 – 19 March, 2017. Offering the opportunity to work with a unique exhibition format that will enable artists to reach a wide audience, the ArtBus initiative is held under the umbrella of Dubai Art Season 2017, in partnership with ArtintheCity and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage.

This year nationals & UAE-based artists are encouraged to create works under the theme ‘A Shared Past A United Future’. Inspiration should be drawn from the newly-opened Etihad Museum’s expression of the United Arab Emirates’ founding story, which celebrates the dedication, commitment and patriotism of the nation’s founders.

Selected artists will be commissioned by Dubai Culture to create full-scale visual interpretations of the UAE’s history and unity. Winning artworks will be brought to the attention of Dubai residents and visitors alike, through being emblazoned on the ArtBus exterior as it travels all across the Emirate in March, as well as featuring on marketing collateral.

Artists who have created artwork for the ArtBus in previous years include Fatma Saeed, Michael Teague and Mawadah Muhtasib (2016); HH Sheikha Wafa Hasher Al Maktoum, Eman Al Raesi, and Aliaa Bishr (2015); Afra Bin Dhaher, Hala Makhlouf, and Mark Ganzon (2014); Talin Hazber, Maisoon Al Saleh, Ruben Sanchez, and Abdullah Lutfi (2013); Nada Khaled, Maryam Al Falasi, and Tulip Hazbar (2012); Zainab Al Hashemi, Saeed Al Madani, and Sheikha Bin Daher (2011).

As in previous years, the ArtBus will follow three daily routes across Dubai from March 17 – 19 2017, including the three major art hubs: Al Quoz, Jumeirah/Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, and DIFC/Downtown, and this year the ArtBus will stop at Etihad Museum as part of its route. Tickets will be available in 2017 from ArtintheCity, at the rate of AED 50 per person per day/route.

Individual applicants can download the project brief and application form from www.dubaiculture.gov.ae and www.ArtintheCity.com, and this should be submitted to info@artinthecity.com by 16 February 2017.