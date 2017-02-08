EGF Set for the 2017 UAE Presidents Cup

The 5th United Arab Emirates (UAE) Presidents Cup sponsored by HSBC will be hosted by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) this weekend February 10 – 11, 2017 at Yas Links Abu Dhabi. After having this prestigious event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club last year, the EGF is excited to work with Yas Links and their well-experienced staff for the 2017 UAE Presidents Cup.

Winners of the 2016 UAE Presidents Cup

EGF is thrilled to work alongside with HSBC for the fifth year straight on this event. HSBC is a globally recognized organization in banking with an event management sector that has a purpose to be where the growth is. HSBC is certainly on the right track with impressive golf events like the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and worldwide influence on junior golf programs.

EGF Secretary General, Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi had this to say about the 2017 UAE Presidents Cup. “It is always great to work with HSBC and their knowledgeable events management staff. The 2017 UAE Presidents Cup is shaping up to be a great event. We have secured a full field of 78 players with many of young nationals looking to have their names inscribed on the coveted President’s Cup trophy”.

Looking to defend his title from last year Rashid Hamood said, “To play in this event is always a privilege. Many of the UAE Nationals look forward to this event so that we can showcase our talent. Working at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club I understand the amount of time and organization that goes into a major event like this, we all are very thankful to both the EGF and HSBC for their hard work on this event”.

The EGF encourages any and all spectators to visit Yas Link Abu Dhabi this weekend and support this fantastic event. You can follow the event with live scoring provided by VPAR. You can see the results and hole-by-hole action on the EGF website and social media pages.