543 million riders used public transport in Dubai in 2016

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed that public transport means in Dubai, comprising the metro, tram, buses and marine transit modes (abras, ferry, water taxi, water bus) in addition to taxis (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies) had lifted in 2016 about 543.6 million riders compared with 539.558 million riders in 2015, according to figures released by RTA Statistics Section. The average daily ridership of public transport means in Dubai last year clocked about 1.5 million riders.

“The Dubai Metro has taken the largest slice of public transport commuters accounting for 35%, followed by taxis (33%), and public buses (28%). December recorded the highest number in commuters and reached 47 m riders. The breakdown was as follows: Dubai Metro: 17.184 m riders, taxis: 15.315 m riders, buses: 12.508 m riders, marine transit means: 1.46 m riders, and Dubai Tram: 540 thousand riders. The number of public transport riders reached 46.927 m riders in March, and 46.288 m riders in November,” said Al Tayer.

“Last year, the Dubai Metro has lifted in both the Red and Green Lines 191.3 m riders compared with 178.647 m riders in 2015. The Red Line of Dubai Metro has seen a healthy growth in 2016 clocking 121.6 m riders compared with 112.7 m riders in 2015. The Green Line has lifted in 2016 about 69.7 m riders compared with 65.942 m riders served in 2015. Burjuman and Union Stations, which are two transfer stations at the intersection of the Red & Green Lines, have accounted for the biggest chunk of riders with Burjuman Station recording 11.644 m riders, and the Union Station clocking 10.522 m riders. Al-Rigga Station was the busiest on the Red Line (8.293 m riders) followed by Deira City Center Station (7.392 m riders), ahead of Burj Khalifa Station (7.254 m riders). On the Green Line, Al Fahidi Station ranked first by the number of riders (7.945 m riders), next came Baniyas Station (6.41 m riders), and the third was the Stadium Station (5.665 m riders),” stated Al Tayer.

“The Dubai Tram has lifted last year 5.4 m riders compared with 4.07 m riders in 2015. The number of public bus riders recorded 151.1 m riders last year compared with 134.775 m riders in 2015. Around 14 m riders in 2016 used the marine transport means (abras, waterbus, water taxi and Dubai Ferry), which is almost the same number of riders recorded in 2015. Taxis (comprising Dubai Taxi, Hala Taxi and Franchise companies) have lifted 181.8 m riders last year,” he explained.

“Comprising a full range of integrated services, the public transport network in Dubai has become the backbone of people’s mobility in various parts of the Emirate of Dubai. RTA’s efforts in this regard contributed to the growing numbers of public transport users across the board. The share of public transport in the mobility of people has leapfrogged from 6% in 2006 to 16% in 2016. If we add taxis, the share would shoot to as high as 24%. RTA is endeavouring to push the share of public transport (metro, tram, buses, and water transport) to 20% by 2020, and 30% by 2030. Equally important, RTA had managed to transform the culture of various segments of the community and their attitudes towards using public transport. People have started to grasp and feel the benefits associated with the use of mass transit means such as the physical relief, peace of mind, financial saving, high safety, lower expenses of car usage in terms of fuel and maintenance among others,” noted Al Tayer.

Al Tayer was delighted with these indicators, which depict the effectiveness of plans and programs undertaken by RTA in providing a variety of options for moving people in Dubai. “The strategic and executive plans for roads and transport systems pursued by RTA are based on the principle of integrated services. It means that achieving smooth & accessible mobility in the Emirate hinges on providing integrated solutions in terms of improving and broadening roads network and crossings, and upgrading various components of mass transit systems such as the metro, tram, buses and water transport means. It also depends on upgrading the technology used in traffic & transport systems to ensure the optimal utilization and highest efficiency of roads and mass transit systems, adopting policies capable of reducing the semi-total reliance of the public on private vehicles and increasing their reliance on other transit systems including public transport. RTA plans are also focused on encouraging journey-sharing practices especially in a city like Dubai where people ownership of private vehicles is as high as one vehicle per two persons,” he commented.