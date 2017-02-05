Wellness Centre to offer a 360 degree solution in health

Dubai Herbal and Treatment Centre (DHTC) recently opened its new facilities offering a full spectrum in Health and Wellbeing. DHTC has newly introduced Feel Well Retreat, Eat Well and also expanded its department in Integrative Medicine called Get & Stay Well. These three pillars ensure that all aspects of healthy living are catered for.

DHTC was founded in 2003 by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dr. Ali Ridha Al Hashemi, Director General, DHTC says “As regional pioneers in Alternative Medicine to provide complementary remedies along with allopathic health treatments, all under one roof. DHTC started mainly focused on Chinese Traditional Medicine Specialists which have a fundamental knowledge in both disciplines. Gradually more and more specialists were inspired by our concept and have joined the Centre”.

Dr. Maria Ridao Alonso, Medical Director of DHTC said “We have constantly sought opportunities to expand the business in line with the rate of growth of the country’s healthcare and wellbeing sector, which has been fuelled by an increasing population, greater penetration of insurance and a prevalence of lifestyle diseases“.

“A combination of government-lead initiatives to encourage healthier living, increased consumer awareness surrounding wellbeing and demand for services that ease the stresses of living in a fast-paced environment, have all played their part in boosting the market, which is on course to grow in-line with the global trillion dollar industry”, she adds.

DHTC embraces a 360 degree holistic view on health and accordingly offer’s individualized solutions: Eat Well offers gluten free dishes with vegan, lactose free and Paleo options with a range of delicious and healthy foods that are created to suit individual requirements. From light bites and snacks to a complete meal plan, the team of specialists can provide a balanced diet that enhances not just health, but overall wellbeing. With carefully created cuisine designed, Eat Well helps individuals eat right and stay in shape.

All treatments at Feel Well Retreat cater to individualized needs, transforming the mind, body and soul on a journey to self discovery. Bespoke quality services are the cornerstones of the success along with a menu of 50 treatments, some of which are signature experiences, Ayurveda, Yoga, Reiki and Colon Hydrotherapy.

After 15 years DHTC has expanded their integrative medicine department – Get and Stay Well. It offers UAE a comprehensive range of alternative medicine treatments, from traditional Chinese medicine and Homeopathy to Osteopathy and Occupational Therapy. These are in addition to conventional medical services, including a pharmacy with a full range of remedies.

“The new Services are a significant boost to our development and reaffirm our commitment to offer the best in integrative method to be healthy. DHTC has made a mark with its complimentary, modern and high-quality approach, and we are happy to welcome the new multi – specialty facilities and team,” said Dr. Maria Ridao Alonso, Medical Director of DHTC.