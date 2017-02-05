Jumeirah Village Circle set to become home of luxury apartments

Explore A New Standard of Living with La Riviera Apartments

Riviera Group introduces La Riviera Apartments, setting a new standard in luxurious apartment living. The 22-story residential building offers 144 stylish one and two bedroom apartments and two retail units.

La Riviera Apartments is situated in the desirable district of Jumeirah Village Circle, a residential and commercial community featuring a stylish mixture of Arabic and Mediterranean villas nestled alongside stylish townhouses. A medical facility, school, shopping centre and convenience store are all right on La Riviera’s doorstep, as well as direct access to the main highway for added convenience.

La Riviera Apartments are more than an investment – they are perfectly planned homes encouraging a calm and refined way of life. A typical floor contains seven St Tropez one-bedroom apartments and two Nice two-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is designed for elegance and convenience, with fixtures and finishing to the highest standard.

What better way to spend quality time with your family than relaxing with a barbecue in one of the two specially dedicated areas for al fresco dining, or taking a dip in the swimming pool or kid’s pool?

At La Riviera Apartments, you can breeze through the Riviera Retreat Lobby or unwind in the Riviera Retreat lounge for a feeling of absolute peace and calm. Unwind from the stresses of modern living in the state of the art health club, or pop into the separate ladies and gents smart steam room to feel stress simply melt away.

“La Riviera Apartments is ideal for anyone looking for a retreat from the stresses of urban living,” says the Managing Director of the project, Mr Abdul Rauf Razzak, who further describes the apartment complex as “the perfect location for families or professionals in search of the perfect new luxury home with all the convenience and comfort they would expect.”

Construction of this deluxe apartment block is due to complete in the latter quarter of 2018.