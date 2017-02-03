“Study in Japan” & Japanese Cultural Fair in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE), Abu Dhabi Office in Abu Dhabi will host a three-day “Study in Japan” informational fair along with traditional cultural activities in Abu Dhabi on February 4 & 5, 2017 at Novotel Al Bustan Hotel, and on February 6 in Dubai at Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel. Representatives from four of Japan’s leading institutions will be present to provide UAE students and their parents with detailed information regarding the various courses offered. The institutions include Akita University, Ibaraki University, Kindai University, Tokyo City University as well as the Japan Student Services Organization which offers Japanese language courses throughout Japan.

The aim of the fair is to promote Japan as a leading international study destination for Emirati nationals and UAE residents seeking internationally recognised tertiary qualifications within a country that is welcoming, safe and offers a plethora of unique cultural experiences.

Visitors to the fair will also be able to enjoy various cultural and science-based entertainment, including a Judo performance (February 4th only), Solar Car Model making workshops, a Kyoto Lantern making craft workshops and Science Show performances by popular Japanese science entertainer Charlie Nishimura. There are limited spaces available for the solar car model and lantern making workshops, so interested parties are encouraged to contact JICE to reserve their seat.

International students at Japan’s educational institutions have been increasing year on year, with the latest statistics showing a total of 208,379 students from around the world choosing to study in Japan in 2015; an increase of 13.2% compared to the number of international students in 2014, which previously saw an increase of 9.5% compared to 2013 figures.

Among these, students heralding from the United Arab Emirates have also been increasing, with 207 Emirati nationals studying in Japan in 2015, resulting in a 107% increase compared to the number of Emirati nationals studying in Japan in 2014, which was an 89% increase on 2013 figures. 2016 figures are yet to be announced however another year of increased numbers is expected.

Says Mr. Tokuya Kanamori, JICE Abu Dhabi Office Manager: “Japan continues to proactively welcome students from the UAE and the Middle East to further their education in a wide variety of disciplines. Interest to study in Japan from Emirati nationals has been increasing not only because of the quality of the academic courses offered, but because both male and female students can further their academic pursuits within a safe, welcoming, respectful and nurturing environment, while at the same time experience unique cultural and sub-culture interests that only Japan can offer. We are happy to see the number of Emirati nationals choosing to study in Japan increasing. To encourage this trend further, JICE will also provide information on UAE and Japanese scholarships.”

University representatives from four of Japan’s leading tertiary educational institutions, including Akita University, Ibaraki University, Kindai University, Tokyo City University, will be in attendance at the fair to personally provide information about their institutions, courses and facilities to interested students and their families.

All four participating universities offer courses in Mechanical, Electrical, Civil and Nuclear Engineering.

Unique to this year’s fair will be the craft demonstrations of two brothers, Shun and Ryo Kojima, whose ancestors founded a traditional Japanese lantern making studio known as Kobishiya Chube more than 220 years ago. Continuing the family traditions they use a traditional lantern making technique known as jibari-shiki, which is a technique unique to the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto. The manufacturing method consists of creating a lantern frame by bending bamboo strips into individual rings and fixing them together with hemp strings, which results in the production of sturdy lanterns that are easy to repair. The amount of time, effort and craftsmanship required in the creation of each lantern is significant, resulting in this method of lantern production becoming extremely rare in recent years. Nevertheless, the Kobishiya Chube studio continues to supply Japanese temples, shrines, shops and restaurants with its high quality crafted lanterns.

Details of the JICE “Study in Japan” & Japanese Cultural Fair are as follows:

Dates & Location:

February 4, 2017 at Novotel Al Bustan Hotel Abu Dhabi, 15:00 – 20:00

February 5, 2017 at Novotel Al Bustan Hotel Abu Dhabi, 17:00 – 20:00

February 6, 2017 at Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel, 17:00 – 20:00

Admission Fee: Free