Belarus Introduces 5-day Visa-Free Policy to Citizens of 80 States

The Government of Belarus launched a 5-day visa-free policy that will be applicable to travelers from 80 countries. The measure aims at advancing seamless travel and attracting visitors, particularly those on business trips.

The Government of Belarus has recently decided to advance visa facilitation as a means to stimulate tourism development. The decision introduces visa-free entry at the Minsk National Airport and visa-free stay in Belarus for up to five days for the citizens of 80 states. Among those, there are 39 countries of Europe, including the entire European Union, Brazil, Indonesia, the USA, Japan.

The promotion of seamless travel offers the proven capacity of visa facilitation to stimulate economic growth and job creation through tourism.

Belarus started policies to simplify the visa process in April 2016.

According to the Presidential Decree “On establishment of visa-free entry and exit of foreign nationals”, starting from 12 February 2017 foreign citizens of 80 countries* can entry Belarus for up to 5 days and exit from the territory of Belarus without visa only through the State border checkpoint of the Republic of Belarus “Minsk National Airport”.

The given order of visa-free movement through the airport does not extend to persons coming to Belarus by plane from the Russian Federation, as well as to those who intend to fly to the airports of the Russian Federation (such flights are considered as internal ones and do not have border control).

The Decree also does not apply to foreigners paying official visits. Diplomatic, official, special and other passports equal to them are not covered by the above Decree.

To enter the Republic of Belarus in the visa-free regime via the checkpoint “Minsk National Airport”, foreign nationals must have the following documents:

A valid passport or another substituting document for traveling abroad;

Financial means: at least 25 Euro (or equal amount in dollars or Belarusian rubles) for each day of stay;

Medical insurance with coverage for at least 10,000 Euros that covers the territory of Belarus.

For citizens of Vietnam, Haiti, Gambia, Honduras, India, China, Lebanon, Namibia, Samoa a valid multiple visa of the EU member states or Schengen zone with a mark in passport on crossing the border of these states and tickets with confirmation of departure from “Minsk National Airport” within 5 days from the date of entry is a compulsory additional requirement.