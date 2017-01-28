Dubai Tour kicks on 31st January

Thousands of cycling fans are set for a ‘wheelie good’ time on 31st January as the 4th edition of the Dubai Tour races through the heart of Dubai Sports City.

As the world’s best riders hit the Dubai streets, Dubai Sports City will be ready to welcome thousands of spectators who want to catch some of the fast-paced cycling action first hand – all from specially selected viewpoints.

The Dubai Tour route will see riders enter Dubai Sports City via the East Gate and cycle through the community before exiting via the West Gate, which can be enjoyed from six specially selected viewpoints, giving supporters the best possible views of the race. Spectators will then get the chance to see the race for the second time as riders travel through Jumeriah Golf Islands and back through Dubai Sports City from west to north.

Dubai Sports City prides itself on being a big advocate of cycling in Dubai and has hosted several free community cycling events including the Great Dubai Pulse Ride, where over 6,000 cyclists have taken part since its inception.

Dubai Sports City President, Khalid Al Zarooni, himself a keen cyclist, said: “Cycling in the UAE has gone from strength to strength in recent years and we are again delighted to be contributing to that growth.

“Here at Dubai Sports City we are set to welcome thousands of spectators on 31st January who will get the chance to witness some of the world’s best cyclists take to the roads of Dubai Sports City, all from specially selected spectator viewpoints.

“Cycling is a huge part of Dubai Sports City’s culture and we want to encourage everyone to lead a heathier, more active lifestyle. We hope having the professionals up close and personal with fans in our community will be an inspiration to everyone.”

Ahead of the race, Dubai Sports City have prepared a handy map showing the prime spots to watch the Tour’s progress.

In preparation for the race, road closures will be in place from 12:30pm until 15:30pm. Spectators are advised to be at the viewing points no later than 13:00pm with the Tour expected to pass through from 13:30pm.