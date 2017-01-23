Last Chance to Get a Car on the House this DSF

This DSF, DAMAC Properties is offering a brand-new BMW and other luxury cars guaranteed with the purchase of a luxury apartment starting from AED 599,000. New homebuyers, who purchase from a select range of luxury apartments in a range of prime locations of Dubai, have until Saturday, January 28 to avail this opportunity.

Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President, DAMAC Properties said: “DAMAC Properties is proud to support Dubai Shopping Festival 2017 with our renowned promotion, which is a regular part of DAMAC Properties’ annual activities calendar. As the only developer in Dubai to offer such a proposition, we are not only showcasing Dubai real estate to the world during this highly-regarded month-long event, we are also offering new buyers of select properties in our portfolio the opportunity to live and experience a full luxury lifestyle in one of the most sought-after global destinations.”

Investors who book an apartment from a range of luxury developments in Dubai, featuring projects such as AYKON City, overlooking Dubai Canal; the Hollywood-themed DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts, or DAMAC Heights in Dubai Marina, to name a few, will drive home a luxury car to complement their premium lifestyle.

“This year, our DSF promotion has been highly successful with a large number of investors taking advantage of this valuable offer across our tower projects as well as low and mid-rise buildings in our golf communities, AKOYA and AKOYA Oxygen. For those investors who are in the market and looking to buy a home, this is an opportunity not to be missed,” McLoughlin added.