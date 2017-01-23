Emirates Launches Special Offers for Trips to Dubai

To help globetrotters kick off their 2017 travel plans, Emirates is launching special offers for trips to Dubai. For a limited time, each ticket purchased online will include complimentary tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts – the Middle East’s largest integrated theme park destination.

Flight bookings have to be made between 22 January to 29 January 2017 for travel between 1 February and 31 March 2017.

Dubai’s year-round sunshine, world-class shopping, stunning beaches and iconic buildings keep travellers returning time and time again. Whether it’s a first visit or a return trip, there is always something new to explore – from the latest theme parks to the finest restaurants. Emirates’ special deal offers great value and an even bigger incentive to visit Dubai.

Dubai has seen the addition of several new attractions in the last year. Among the latest must-see places in the dynamic city are Dubai Parks and Resorts which features three theme parks: Bollywood Parks™ Dubai, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, as well as the region’s first LEGOLAND® Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park. The entire destination is connected by Riverland™ Dubai – a retail and dining destination at the heart of Dubai Parks and Resorts which also features Lapita™ Hotel, a Polynesian themed family hotel part of the Marriott Autograph® Collection.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is the Middle East’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, bringing blockbuster movies to life with rides, attractions and entertainment from three of the largest and most successful motion picture studios in Hollywood – DreamWorks Animation, Columbia Pictures and Lionsgate.

Bollywood Parks™ Dubai is the first park of its kind in the world and a must-visit for Bollywood fans, inspired by the greatest Bollywood blockbusters, it features five zones with interactive rides and multimedia theatre shows.

Families with children age 2-12 can enjoy interactive fun at LEGOLAND® Dubai and LEGOLAND® Water Park with over 60 LEGO® themed rides and water rides, shows, building experiences and attractions.

Emirates’ hub in Dubai also provides direct connection to over 150 cities in 80 countries. Globalistas can explore the airline’s latest destinations launched in 2016: Cebu and Clark in the Philippines, Yinchuan and Zhengzhou in China, Yangon in Myanmar, Hanoi in Vietnam and Fort Lauderdale in the US.

Emirates offers excellent onboard service from an international cabin crew who come from 135 nationalities and speak over 60 languages. With lie-flat beds in Business Class, the largest in-seat screens in the world in Economy class at 13.3 inches and more than 2,500 channels of on-demand entertainment on the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice Digital Widescreen, Emirates provides quality products and value for money.

Those travelling with children can take advantage of the extensive family offering from priority boarding across all airports to special kid’s meals, dedicated children’s entertainment on ice and exclusive toys and Lonely Planet Kids activity bags on board. Emirates is the only airline to operate an all Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleet, further elevating the passenger experience on board through a modern, state-of-the-art wide-body fleet.