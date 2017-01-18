UAE National Golf Team Test Drives Trump International

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai – the city’s first new golf course in seven years – is set to open it’s doors in early February. Ahead of its grand unveil, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Golf Team put the course’s undulating fairways to the test.

The nation’s top senior players were joined by coaching staff and board members from the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) as they received an exclusive preview of Trump International this week. Designed by renowned golf course architect, Gil Hanse, the 18-hole championship standard course is located with AKOYA by Damac, on the doorstep of Arabian Ranches and Studio City.

General Manager, Andrew Whitelaw said: “We were delighted to welcome the UAE national team to our golf course; we believe that it’s vitally important to support the nation’s exciting sporting talent.”

The EGF was full of praise for Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, offering glowing feedback on the course and facilities at the city’s newest course.

Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi, EGF Secretary General, said: “On behalf of the Emirates Golf Federation and the UAE National Team we would like to thank Trump International Golf Club, Dubai for hosting the National Squad and EGF Board Members.

“The course and golf facilities exceed expectations and will perfectly fit with the quality of golf clubs within the UAE. With forgiving fairways and tough undulating greens, this golf course will be a great test for any golfer. The EGF will be looking forward to working with Trump International Golf Club, Dubai and will be excited to welcome their new members into the UAE golf community.”

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai brings a style of golf inspired by the game’s homeland, blended with culinary excellence, the Trump Golf white-gloved service and exceptional leisure facilities to create aa premier golfing destination.

With its crumpled fairways, swathes of native grasses, generous open spaces and flowing teeing grounds, Trump International Golf Club, Dubai exhibits many of the same characteristics as an ancient Scottish links.