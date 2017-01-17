Investors Cautiously Optimistic, FGB Wealth Sentiment Index

FGB, one of the leading banks in the UAE, has announced the first score of its Wealth Sentiment Index, which stands at 1017.41 for January 2017. The index score indicates cautious optimism amongst UAE investors, with crude oil prices firming up and the UAE tourism sector remaining healthy with increasing room occupancy, alongside an increase in the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The score was announced during a ceremony attended by FGB CEO, André Sayegh, Head of the Consumer Banking Group, Hana Al Rostamani and Global Head of Wealth Management and Affluent Banking, Mufazzal Kajiji, at the FGB Business Park in Abu Dhabi.

The index score is based on insights from a panel of industry thought leaders, who form the FGB Wealth Sentiment Index Council, which is composed of affluent individuals and industry experts (60%). The research is based on three key areas: optimism within the UAE market, growth prospects in respective industries and personal investment choices. This research is combined with key market indicators, such as GDP, inflation, stock indices and commodity prices, alongside sectorial indicators including real estate, tourism and trade, which is weighted at 40%.

The launch of the index, the first-of-its-kind for the UAE and MENA region, was announced during the bank’s fourth annual Investment Conference in November 2016, and was established to measure the prevailing mood of affluent investors in the UAE market, from a personal and business point of view. It is an indicator of the overall sentiment of the market, based on existing fundamental and economic factors.

The FGB Wealth Sentiment Index has been launched in partnership with research agency, IPSOS, and insurance provider, Generali.

FGB Wealth is dedicated to enabling customers to grow, protect or transfer their wealth through the help of dedicated wealth managers and a disciplined four-step wealth management programme. This includes understanding each customer’s needs and goals, assessing their risk profile, developing and implementing a complete financial plan and providing expert advice about any changes or new opportunities.