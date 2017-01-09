Dubai One Airs the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Dubai One, the English-language television station run by Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), announces exclusive and live coverage of the 74th Annual Golden Globe® Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), honoring the best in film and television of 2016.

Sarah Al Jarman, Director at Dubai One, said: “We are delighted to announce our exclusive rights to air the 2017 Golden Globe® Awards, which will be held on Monday, January 9th. The Dubai One audience will follow the event live from the red carpet, starting 5AM Dubai time, 1AM GMT, and the ceremony will be re-broadcasted on Dubai One on Monday, 9PM Dubai time, with exclusive red carpet experience and movie stars interviews”.

“The strategic partnerships between DMI and the largest movie production companies in Hollywood, granted us the exclusive rights to broadcast the best foreign movies and drama series for the first time on Dubai One, as well as to cover and air the 74th Annual Golden Globe® Awards” added Sarah.

The Dubai One team will be present on the red carpet, from a special platform where Hollywood stars will be greeted and interviewed live by Dubai One reporter Tom Urquhart.

The Digital Media Department at the Dubai Channels Network will offer digital coverage of the awards ceremony, to put the audience in the heart of the action, using digital services to offer minute-by-minute updates on the worldwide event. The specifically created by DMI: (http://www.dcn.ae/Dubai1awardseason/default.asp), which will allow the public to follow all the details of the awards, in addition to the live broadcast service on the Dubai One website: (http://www.dcn.ae/dubaione/), tweets using #Dubai1AwardSeason and #Dubai1GoldenGlobes and the Dubai One social media accounts (@DubaiOneTV)