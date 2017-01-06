The Fashion Walk Returns to City Walk

The Fashion Walk, Dubai’s local fashion design event, has been inaugurated earlier in January. The event, which is now a part of the official DSF 2017 calendar, hosts more than 50 Emirati designers at City Walk, the modern urban shopping and entertainment destination in Dubai, from Tuesday January 3rd, to Saturday January 7th, in the presence and attendance of various fashion experts, celebrities, media people, and fashion influencers.

Quadro Art Production & Event Management has always believed in the talent of Emirati designers, demonstrating in its events and fairs that these talents only need an outlet for their creativity and a platform through which they can be discovered and highlighted. This was what Quadro did two years ago, and it is reaffirming this year with over 50 young Emirati designers showcasing their products and lines to fashionistas, media people, and the wider audience. The event, which is hosted by City Walk, Dubai’s open air urban shopping and entertainment concept, is part of DSF 2017 official calendar.

Commenting on the successful launch of The Fashion Walk, Salama Alfalasi, CEO of Quadro Art Production & Event Management, said: “It is our pleasure to welcome young talented Emirati designers again at the Fashion Walk, which is now an official event on DSF 2017 calendar. This event reflects our commitment to support young Emirati women, as it represents yet another success in the long track record of Emirati women. It also shows we will never spare any effort to highlight these talents in our upcoming events, both in Dubai and around the UAE in the near future.”

The fashion Walk has become a date anticipated by everyone, and an event targeting women interested in the latest fashion trends, aiming at fulfilling the requirements of the fashion-savvy in Dubai via modern designs and unique pieces. It was clear from the events inauguration yesterday that the 5 days’ fashion event will attract large numbers of fashion lovers and fans, reaffirming again its position as the trendy fashion platform bearing the signature of Emirati designers, and the perfect destination reflecting contemporary life in Dubai.