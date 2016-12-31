12-Hour Flash Sale in Dubai on January 1st 2017

After the fabulous success of last year’s first edition of the mega-sale, in partnership with Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment, Majid Al Futtaim is bringing back the exclusive 12-hour flash sale in Dubai, for this 22nd edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF)!

Not just that but ensuring these 12 hours, visitors shopping at any of the retailers in Mall of the Emirates, City Centers Deira, Mirdif, Me’aisem, Al Shindagha and City Centre Al Barsha, will receive tokens to enter a draw for a chance to win a grand prize of Dh50,000. The winner will then be announced on January 1st, 2017 at midnight at Mall of the Emirates.

The 12 hour sale will include extensively discounted items across all the participating retailers in the fashion, jewelry, home-ware and electronics departments and offers will continue all month long with spectacular entertainment, performances, and countless prizes to win.

Shoppers, you do not want to miss this incredible opportunity to shop in the year’s best and most compelling deals!