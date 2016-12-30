Dubai Shopping Festival 2017 Mega Jewelry Promotion

Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) announced their mega jewellery promotion for the 22nd edition of Dubai Shopping Festival, which will run from December 26 2016 to January 28 2017 under the slogan ‘Shop. Win. Celebrate’. In this edition of DSF, gold buyers stand a chance to win up to 34 kilos of gold in 34 days.

The Dubai Shopping Festival is one of the most sought-after event which people from all over the world look forward to; Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group’s strategic association with the festival has been growing from strength to strength over the years. It has always been complementing the DSF initiatives with spectacular jewellery promotion campaigns. The gold promotion is one of the major highlights of the festival and the gold winnings have made a huge difference, financially, in the lives of many of our winners.

Every day three lucky shoppers will be rewarded at the daily draw that will be held at 8 pm at Deira Gold Souk. The first prize winner will receive 1/2 kg gold, the second and third lucky winners will take home 1/4 kg gold each. In all, there will be 100 lucky winners over the 34 days of DSF celebrations receiving gold prizes worth around AED 5 million.

Customers who purchase gold jewellery worth AED 500 will be entitled to one raffle coupon and customers who purchase diamond jewellery, pearl or watches worth AED 500 get two raffle coupons to take part in the daily raffle draws. Raffle coupons will be provided by all the participating jewellery outlets, kiosks and all terminals of Dubai Duty Free during Dubai Shopping Festival.

The DSF Mega Raffles have always been one of the much-awaited offerings of the festival and forms the cornerstone of the festival’s winning strategy that impacts the lives of visitors forever. As one of our key raffle prize partners, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group, has once again come forward to enhance the excitement during DSF with this mega gold raffle promotion.