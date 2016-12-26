UAE Declare 2017 as the “Year of Giving”

In UAE, the upcoming 2017 was declared as the Year of Giving in order to promote the culture of giving back to the community and enhance the spirit of volunteering and loyalty to one’s country.

The “Year of Giving” will focus on three main pillars: the first of which aims at creating a sense of community responsibility in the private sectors so as to fulfil their role in serving the community and contribute in the developmental march of the country. The second pillar focuses on enhancing the spirit of volunteering and encouraging specialized volunteer programs that will effectively assist in social development and community services. The third pillar aims at instilling loyalty and commitment in the next generation to serve their country, a trait that is characteristic of Emiratis who were raised to love and serve their country.

The year 2017 as the “Year of Giving” will mirror the method adopted by the UAE ever since its formation, a method based on helping others without expecting anything in return.

The launch of the “Year of Giving” follows the concluding ceremony of the Year of Reading 2016, which saw more than 1,500 reading initiatives that engaged various segments of the society and most significantly, launched a strategy that aimed at transforming the act of reading into a lifestyle in the UAE.