The Perfect Last Minute Gift – Magazine Digital Subscription

Magazine digital subscriptions and any other type of subscriptions make the perfect Christmas or year end gift, because the receiver gets a little something from you every single month for a year. You’re giving them the gift of a nice sit down with a cup of tea and some insight into their favourite pastime or hobby, be that baking cakes, keeping up to date with sport or motoring news, or being in the know of what’s in fashion.

Avoid panic-buying Christmas gifts they’ll pretend to like, head over to Amazon.com and select the magazine title you want to gift, then add the recipient’s email address and the date you’d like them to receive it in their inbox. At this time there’s even $5 only magazine digital subscriptions. So, you can save up to half price on each title anyway and you could even treat yourself while you’re at it. I always think that if you regularly read a particular title, it makes good sense to get some money off each month.

Inc. magazine’s subscription is now priced priced at just $9,97 for 1 year auto-renewal (10 Print issues and the Kindle editions for free). The headquarter office of this monthly magazine is based in New York and is focused on small and medium sized business. A list of the fastest-growing companies in the US is published every year. The subscription is designed for use by a wide range of e-readers and Kindle Fire tablets, which are the flagship products of Amazon. Usually, magazines and newspapers to which you have subscribed as a Kindle Edition are download it to the Kindle device connected to your Amazon account. It`s possible to read them on Samsung tablet or PC desktop. There is a version of Android, version PC, and several other options. This subscription includes a 30-day risk-free trial. You can unsubscribe at any time during your trial without being charged. You can also renew it by default with the 1-Click button. So, if you know budding entrepreneurs and young capitalists with a need of fresh ideas, this is a very suitable gift.

For the sportsmen in your life to whom you want to give a gift, we recommend Sports Illustrated subscription. The weekly American magazine is owned by Time Inc. You can order it for $20.88 only. About 3 million people are subscripted to the magazine by now and it`s read by 23 million consumers, including 18 million men. The focus is primarily on American sporting events from NFL, NHL, NBA, NASCAR, golf, boxing and tennis. Since 1964 an annual edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with pictures of supermodels in swimsuits is also issued. At various times in these shoots models like Elle McPherson, Tyra Banks, Sydney Crawford, Naomi Campbell have appeared. If you opt for 1-year subscription, you will receive 50 issues of the magazine. If you purchase the auto-renewing offer, your subscription will renew at the end of the current term. The first issue of the magazine will arrive 4-6 weeks after you have subscribed.

Vogue All Access is a print and digital subscription for the iconic fashion magazine Vogue which is the best gift you can think of for all of the fashionistas in your life. An 1-year subscription for 6 issues costs $ 5 only. If using auto-renewal, this option will automatically renew your subscription until you decide to cancel it. This magazine for fashion and lifestyle is published monthly by Condé Nast. In the past, the publication was edited by Diana Vreeland, “The Empress of Fashion” and gained popularity among youth, focusing more on contemporary fashion. The big change occurred when in 1988 Anna Wintour became editor. Wintour revived the brand, making it more youthful and more accessible. Her focus is on new and affordable ideas for “fashion” to a wider audience.

Digital, print, Kindle or combo, magazine subscriptions are worthy gifts while being inexpensive and memorable. It takes a few minutes to choose and send such gifts to anyone and anywhere. Get advantage on the opportunity!