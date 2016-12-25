‘Out of this World’ Opportunity to Shop and Win this DSF

The Mall of the Emirates is hosting an ‘Out of this World’ 22nd edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), featuring unique world-class entertainment, performances from international celebrities, fashion shows, and thrilling promotions and prizes to win, from Dec 26, 2016, to Jan 28, 2017.

On Dec 26, 2016, Mall of the Emirates will launch the ‘Out of this World’ campaign, in which one lucky visitor who shops for AED450 or more during the month will take home a Lamborghini Huracan 2017. Furthermore, visitors will have the opportunity to win instantly when they play the fun ‘Out of this world’ game. From Jan 5 to 14, 2017, visitors spending AED 450 in the mall can redeem tokens to play the digital game where one winner daily will walk away with AED 5000 when guessing the picture.

Along with City Centre Deira, Mirdif, Me’aisem, Al Shindagha and My City Centre Al Barsha, Mall of the Emirates will host the UAE’s only 12-hour sale concept which will be held on Jan 1, 2017. For 12-hours, only, participating retailers will offer specially-selected items at deeply attractive discounts of up to 90% off. In addition, visitors of Majid Al Futtaim malls in Dubai will receive tokens when shopping at any retailer in the mall which will automatically allow them to enter a draw for a chance to win the grand prize of AED 50,000 to be announced on Jan 1, 2017 at midnight at Mall of the Emirates.

From Jan 19 to 21, a highlight weekend in Mall of the Emirates’ DSF 2017 calendar is ‘Fashiontainment’, which comes alive through a series of exciting glittering fashion shows with a celebrity appearance, brands in-store presentations and pop-up activations of their latest collections, showcasing the latest style trends for 2017.

As a popular destination for families, from Dec 26 to Jan 21, 2017, mall visitors will be treated to a world premiere in Dubai with the “Out of this World” aerial stage show featuring live musicians, ballet performances and roaming entertainment.

Lastly, via Majid Al Futtaim’s partnership with NAJM, visitors can now shop with ease. If a shopper spends using their NAJM card anytime throughout the festival, they will have the option to shop now and pay in March 2017.