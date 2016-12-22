Most Spectacular Downtown Dubai New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Dubai will welcome the world this New Year’s Eve with a spectacular fireworks display that highlights the monumental achievements and futuristic developments of the nation at the Downtown Dubai New Year’s Eve Gala.

Celebrating national pride through a series of themed fireworks crescendos, the New Year’s Eve Gala by Emaar Properties will be a joyous visual performance set against the night-sky of Dubai.

In a sweeping expanse that traverses the entire 500-acre Downtown Dubai neighbourhood, the fireworks show will expand in a visual connect through vantage points across the city, serving as a symbolic bridge between the present and future of Dubai.

Precisely choreographed to a sound-track, which has been specially developed for the celebration, the pyrotechnics display will bring to life several milestone moments and artistic interpretations in fireworks of a falcon flying high, swirling comets, and Arabian dance forms, among others.

In a befitting ode to the Expo 2020 Dubai, the fireworks sequence will also recreate the design of the global event’s logo, inspired by the 4,000-year-old ring discovered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President & Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at the Sarouq Al Hadeed site.

Other crescendos that will captivate visitors include the midnight moment that ushers in 2017 followed by colourful brush strokes enveloping Burj Khalifa, the global icon. The finale of the event will be a breathtaking display in pyrotechnics celebrating Dubai’s new futuristic icon.

In washes of rainbow colours, specialised red and white comet shows, and LED shows, the pyrotechnics will be displayed from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and various other buildings in Downtown Dubai using the latest technologies.

The music for the fireworks is light-hearted and inspired by Middle Eastern melodies, with a series of compelling crescendos that match the scale of the fireworks.

To be broadcast live, the entire sequence of the fireworks, all the way up to Dubai Creek Harbour, can be watched on big screens in Downtown Dubai as well as online at www.mydubainewyear.com

There will also be a Twitter Livestream of New Year’s Eve Gala; to watch, follow @MyDowntownDubai

Special viewing galleries will be set up for visitors to Downtown Dubai to take part in the celebration. They are recommended to arrive before 6pm and to use public transport with Dubai Metro to have extended operating hours.

Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing, Roads & Transport Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Health Authority, among other governmental entities, will support Dubai’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

What: Downtown Dubai New Year’s Eve Gala

When: December 31, 2016

Where: Downtown Dubai