Dubai among Most Expensive Cities for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

International currency exchange firm Travelex revealed where New Year’s Eve travelers can get the best value to bring in the New Year.

Dubai has again been ranked the most expensive place to celebrate New Year at Dh 2,240 per person in the annual survey of seven popular global cities, with Edinburgh, Scotland, rated the best value for the second year in a row at Dh 725, a difference of Dh 1,515.

In its annual research the company measured the average cost across selected establishments, with results reflecting expected costs for a party-goer buying food, entertainment and refreshments.

Sydney offers an affordable option for UAE residents wanting to get abroad for the holiday and Paris is cheaper than New York by Dh700 to ring in 2017.

The full listing (from cheapest to priciest) is as follows:

1. Edinburgh (Dh725)

2. Sydney (Dh950)

3. Amsterdam (Dh955)

4. Paris (Dh1,170)

5. London (Dh1,435)

6. New York (Dh1,870)

7. Dubai (Dh2,240)

New Year is a busy time, with customers flying off for city breaks to enjoy the festivities. There is always see an increase in orders of foreign currency in the run up to the new year, so it’s our pleasure to put these figures together for our customers. Exchange rates can also play a big part in decision-making and up to date figures can be found our website.