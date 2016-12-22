Countdown to Dubai Shopping Festival 2017

The countdown is officially on! There are only four days until the start of the jam-packed schedule of events that millions of shoppers and families have been waiting for – the 22nd edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

Back for DSF 2017, here are all the amazing opportunities to win:

•the 12-Hour Exclusive New Year Shopping promotion at Majid Al Futtaim Malls across Dubai where shoppers can expect DSF exclusive rewards, daily promotions and offers for 12 hours, with a chance to win AED 50,000 in mall gift vouchers;

•the Infiniti Mega Raffle for a daily chance to win a new car and AED 150,000;

•a daily chance to win a new car with the Nissan Grand Raffle;

•the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Promotion for a daily chance at one kilo of gold;

•AED 1 million in prizes in the Happy Shopping, Happy Winnings promotion with community malls;

•the VISA Impossible Deals, which give shoppers anywhere from 20% to 80% off everything from electronics to cars

Don’t miss out on 16 nights of spectacular fireworks displays that start on the first four nights of the festival, and continue every Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout the month of January.

For those seeking a shopping experience with a twist, Market Outside The Box is also back for the fourth year in a row taking place next to the pride of Dubai – Burj Khalifa. Market OTB focuses on emerging local and regional designers, and gives them a chance to take centre stage by showcasing their designs to the shopping public.

DSF 2017 will also see the return of the Carpet and Art Oasis, one of the festival’s longest running events, an exhibition and sale of some of the rarest, largest and most unique handmade carpets and rugs from around the world.

Beauty and fashion will again be key parts of the 34 days of DSF, with a wide range of activities including The Beauty District at Dubai Mall, where retailers will offer promotions as well as launch products and conduct tutorials for the visiting public.

Fashiontainment brings together a fusion of Fashion and Entertainment to create a fashion show with musical performances by an international celebrity; Fashion Express combines the very popular ‘flashmob’ with a ‘pop up’ concept to create an exclusive in-store event; and Street Runways is a series of fashion shows partnering with high-street brands in specific locations across the city.

DSF 2017 is full of what shoppers have come to expect from the region’s longest running festival.