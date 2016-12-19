160,000 Hotel Rooms under Construction in the Middle East

STR’s November 2016 Pipeline Report shows 159,922 rooms in 560 projects Under Contract in the Middle East and 58,878 rooms in 316 projects Under Contract in Africa.

Under Contract data includes projects in the In Construction, Final Planning and Planning stages but does not include projects in the Unconfirmed stage.

The Under Contract total in the Middle East represents a 10.8% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with November 2015. Specifically in the In Construction phase, the Middle East reported 85,448 rooms in 267 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 3.6% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

The Under Contract total in Africa represents a 10.9% increase in rooms Under Contract compared with November 2015. Specifically in the In Construction phase, Africa reported 30,043 rooms in 165 hotels. Based on number of rooms, that is a 10.9% increase in year-over-year comparisons.

Among the countries in the Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia reported the most rooms In Construction with 37,864 rooms in 83 hotels. United Arab Emirates followed with 26,889 rooms in 97 hotels. Two other countries each reported more than 5,000 rooms In Construction: Qatar (8,748 rooms in 36 hotels) and Egypt (5,645 rooms in 16 hotels).

