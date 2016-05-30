Stay connected? Chevrolet Spark is the answer

The all new 2016 Chevrolet Spark just came out of the production lines in the Google logo-like refreshing colors. But this is not the only tech feature associated with the latest model of compact city car recently introduced by Chevrolet.

Watch the video below and pay attention to the final twenty seconds to find out what more this smart and efficient vehicle can really do for you.

Beaware that if you have difficulties to control your own entertainment and media consumption, you might bring upon yourself a lot of trouble by chosing this vehicle, bcause it offers addictive destructions that can cost you frequent traffic fines.

Such a warning, of course, it won’t be to the liking of Chevrolet and all other car manufacturers who are introducing more and more smarter than us vehicles, but we are trying to be fair to ordinary people here.

The 2016 Spark might be compact, but when it comes to technology, it seems rather huge. It is packed with the latest available entertainment technology accessible right at your fingertips, so if you need to, you’ll stay seamlessly connected and entertained no matter where you go.

The standard Chevrolet MyLink† 7-inch diagonal touch-screen is like your own personalized command center. One touch of a fingertip gives you access to connectivity, entertainment and everything else you need to get around the city efficiently.

As for a start, the days of searching for a Wi-Fi connection are over. When the car is on, the available built-in OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi mobile hotspot is automatically on too. It is just one of the many ways to stay connected.

Spark also offers Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM compatibility. Apple CarPlayTM is a smarter way to use your iPhone to make calls, listen to music, get directions and more on the 7-inch diagonal display. Android AutoTM allows you to connect your compatible smartphone to the tablet-like center display of the car to access select apps, your calendar and playlists or navigate with Google MapsTM.

And because the top priority of Chevrolet’s engineers was to offer maximum connectivity outdoors, the car comes with an app through which you can control it virtually from anywhere. Here we should note that Chevrolet is the first and only car company to bring built-in OnStar with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi to cars, trucks and crossovers.

With the new 4G LTE management feature, you can securely connect and control your vehicle’s built-in Wi-Fi hotspot (if equipped), turn your Wi-Fi hotspot on and off, and check your data plan details and usage from your mobile device.

The OnStar RemoteLink mobile app comes with a Basic Plan for powerful connection to your vehicle and the world around you. You’ll have access to select features of the RemoteLink mobile app for five years from new vehicle delivery. Remote start or stop your car, manage your Wi-Fi® hotspot, lock and unlock your doors, and activate your horn and lights all from your mobile device.

The RemoteLink app also provides a real-time fuel information about the fuel range, gallons of gas remaining and your lifetime MPG. Anywhere your mobile device can get a signal, you can verify the vehicle’s remaining oil life, view tire pressure and access account information. And with the new Vehicle Locate feature, you can pinpoint your vehicle’s location on a map with the touch of a button. Volt owners can also check the battery’s state of charge, electric range, electric miles and eMPG.

Don’t get scared, the Spark is not so complicated as it sounds so far. There is a few video tutorials for most of its features and functions and it will take you just a few hours to become familiar with all of the innovative options packed in the compact Chevrolet.

If you are based in the UAE, check the upcoming Ramadan offers of Chevrolet and you might be pleasantly surprised!