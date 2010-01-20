Sanofi-aventis Provides Unrestricted Educational Grant to 40 Gulf Doctors to participate in the Cardiff University Post Graduate Diabetes Diploma

Two year program in association with leading Gulf Diabetes Associations and Health Authorities

In their continuous efforts to fight against the soaring prevalence of type two diabetes in the region, Sanofi-aventis pharmaceuticals announced today a complimentary educational grant to 40 gulf specialists to partake in a Cardiff University Post Graduate Diabetes Diploma.

The Postgraduate Diploma in Diabetes is a two year part-time, distance learning course which is organised and led by the Diabetes Research Unit at the School of Medicine, Cardiff University, with the leadership of Professor David R Owens, Professor of Diabetes Medicine, Cardiff University. Professor Owens is also the Director of the Diabetes Research Unit at Llandough Hospital in Cardiff, UK, and has been involved in the management of and research into diabetes for more than 30 years.

The initiative is a joint collaboration between Sanofi-aventis pharmaceuticals and the Emirates Diabetes Society (EDS), Kuwait Diabetes Society (KDS) and Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) together with eminent health authorities in the UAE.

Dr. Abdul Razzak Madani, Consultant Endocrinologist and Head of Emirates Diabetes Society (EDS), said, â€œIt is a fact that the incidence of type two diabetes has reached epidemic levels in this region, but we now have a comprehensive plan to tackle this chronic disease. In 2009, government bodies and associations across the GCC joined forces to learn more about the magnitude of this escalating problem. And now, we have equipped ourselves with necessary resources, tools and expertise to accurately prevent, diagnose and manage this lifestyle condition. I would like to thank all our partners present here today, for their unified efforts in setting the very foundation of a long-term diabetes education and prevention programme.â€

The aim of the programme is to provide high-quality diabetes education for doctors specialising in diabetes. This two year course is delivered on-line by experienced health professionals who have an in-depth and broad-ranged knowledge of diabetes, diabetic complications and related topics. Throughout the course, considerable emphasis will be placed upon patho-physiology and the clinical management of diabetes and physicians/students are encouraged to actively participate in the on-line activities and to demonstrate their critical thinking and clinical understanding.

â€œThe reason this initiative is crucial for improving diabetes rates in this region is because it directly targets healthcare professionals â€“ who are the key influencers in the fate of this disease. Usually the top diabetes specialists in the region are the ones that set the standard in diabetes treatment. Once these handful of specialists are all following the same principle guidelines taught in this course, then a norm will be set within the healthcare system; a norm that has been applied, tested and proven to be extremely successful in foreign healthcare structures.â€ commented Dr. Abdullah Ben Nakhi, Consultant Diabetologist, and Head of the Kuwait Diabetes Society (KDS).

The Postgraduate Diploma in Diabetes was established to equip doctors, with an interest in diabetes, with a sound knowledge of the subject. This is achieved by providing the opportunity to examine up to date clinical information and aspects of treatment and referral guidelines for diabetes and diabetic complications as seen in practice. Physicians/students will be provided with knowledge, skills and also the opportunity to develop materials and evaluate aspects of diabetes care.

The diploma aims to:

provide a comprehensive programme of diabetes education for health care professionals;

develop competence in the diagnosis, treatment, and decision-making in the care of persons with diabetes;

develop leadership and evaluation skills in the delivery of care;

establish a stimulating environment for research, teaching and learning about diabetes;

encourage a culture of training for health care professionals by the development of a network of experienced clinical teachers.

â€œThe course is designed for doctors who have clinical responsibility for people with diabetes. In particular, it is aimed at those doctors who will be future leaders in the management of diabetes in both primary and secondary care.â€ added Dr. Mahmoud Ali Zirie, Consultant Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and Diabetes, Head of the Qatar Diabetes Association.

â€œSanofi-aventis, as a leader in healthcare, with strong expertise in diabetes management, is proud to be working alongside the Gulfâ€™s leading health authorities and diabetes associations to help in their fight against diabetes. Through primary care physiciansâ€™ education weâ€™ll create a unified generation of diabetologists with a full understanding of Diabetes management and the capability of managing such an epidemic disease.â€ Concluded Jean-Marc Voissier, General Manager, Sanofi-aventis, Gulf.